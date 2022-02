Why the songwriting catalogs of music icons could be the new gold Music icons like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan have sold their songwriting catalogs for eye-popping amounts of money. It's a growing trend in an industry that's shifted since the start of streaming.

Special Series Planet Money Why the songwriting catalogs of music icons could be the new gold Why the songwriting catalogs of music icons could be the new gold Listen · 3:28 3:28 Music icons like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan have sold their songwriting catalogs for eye-popping amounts of money. It's a growing trend in an industry that's shifted since the start of streaming. Special Series Planet Money NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor