'Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them' is an outsider's view of an imperfect union NPR's Tamara Keith talks with Irish comedian Maeve Higgins about her new book Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them, which is a series of reflections on the various imperfections of America.

Author Interviews 'Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them' is an outsider's view of an imperfect union 'Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them' is an outsider's view of an imperfect union Audio will be available later today. NPR's Tamara Keith talks with Irish comedian Maeve Higgins about her new book Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them, which is a series of reflections on the various imperfections of America. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor