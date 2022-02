RNC censures Cheney and Kinzinger for their participation in Jan. 6 investigation The Republican National Committee censured Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and in the censure document labeled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol "legitimate political discourse."

