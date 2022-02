The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are officially underway The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics began Friday in Beijing with all of the glitz of past Games, though the stadium was nearly empty of spectators because of COVID concerns.

Sports The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are officially underway The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are officially underway Listen · 4:14 4:14 The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics began Friday in Beijing with all of the glitz of past Games, though the stadium was nearly empty of spectators because of COVID concerns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor