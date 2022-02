Minneapolis police killed Amir Locke while serving a no-knock warrant Police are investigating the shooting of Amir Locke by officers executing a no-knock warrant. Video showed him lying on the couch and holding a gun seconds after a SWAT team entered the apartment.

