News Roundup for February 04, 2022

The situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia continues to develop. U.S. troops were sent to Poland and Romania as peace talks between Russia, the U.S., and other NATO member nations stalled.

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing a battle in the courts to keep his seat . A state law prohibits those who support rebellion from holding state office. The Republican lawmaker has been an outspoken voice in support of those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is submitting a request to the FDA asking for emergency authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.

Russia and the U.S. continue to send supplies to forces positioned around the Russian border with Ukraine. The U.S. has sent 500 tons of defensive equipment to the region so far. Russia has sent stores of blood to the border.

The diplomacy surrounding the potential Russia/Ukraine conflict has been fraught. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to goad his country into conflict. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow this week. He returned from his trip calling Russian demands of NATO reasonable and sanctions pointless.

New guidance from the U.S. Treasury states that American banks can now transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian reasons without fear of violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban.

Jennifer Williams, Nick Schifrin, and Sean Carberry join us for discussion of international headlines.



Jeff Mason, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Rafael Bernal join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



