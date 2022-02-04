Accessibility links
During WWII, the job of fighting inflation fell to the American public. : Planet Money How war bonds, controlled prices, and a national network of nosy neighbors helped beat inflation during WWII.

Planet Money

Uncle Sam wants YOU to fight inflation

Listen · 23:24
  • Download
Enlarge this image

War ration book, 1943. United States Office of Price Administration/Duke University Libraries hide caption

War ration book, 1943.

Today inflation is at a 40-year high, and it's up to the Federal Reserve to get it under control. But there was a time when our national response to inflation was far more individual, and far more personal. A time when the responsibility to contain prices fell to each and every citizen. And it worked!

How war bonds, controlled prices, and a national network of nosy neighbors helped beat inflation. And why we'll never tackle it that way again.

Music: "Empire Jubilee March" "Call To Work" and "Sophisticats."

