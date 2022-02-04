Uncle Sam wants YOU to fight inflation
United States Office of Price Administration/Duke University Libraries
Today inflation is at a 40-year high, and it's up to the Federal Reserve to get it under control. But there was a time when our national response to inflation was far more individual, and far more personal. A time when the responsibility to contain prices fell to each and every citizen. And it worked!
How war bonds, controlled prices, and a national network of nosy neighbors helped beat inflation. And why we'll never tackle it that way again.
