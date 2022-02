This 8-year-old is Boise, Idaho's, hottest new author Dillon Helbig, 8, wrote a book over winter break and slipped it onto a local library shelf in Boise, Idaho. After librarians found it, they entered it into their catalogue and now it's a hit.

Author Interviews This 8-year-old is Boise, Idaho's, hottest new author