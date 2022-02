What the Islamic State might do next after the death of its leader NPR's Scott Simon speaks to director of Century International, Thanassis Cambanis, about how the Islamic State may react after the militant group lost its leader during a U.S. raid.

Asia What the Islamic State might do next after the death of its leader What the Islamic State might do next after the death of its leader Listen · 5:14 5:14 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to director of Century International, Thanassis Cambanis, about how the Islamic State may react after the militant group lost its leader during a U.S. raid. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor