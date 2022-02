Wordle — don't forget your roots. 'The Puzzler' details puzzle fads through time Wordle is hardly the first puzzle to take the nation by storm. Scott Simon speaks with A.J. Jacobs, journalist and author, about his new book on the power of puzzles.

Listen · 4:24