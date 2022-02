How denim evolved to become an American wardrobe staple NPR's Michel Martin speaks with fashion historian Emma McClendon about the history of jeans and the new documentary Riveted: The History of Jeans on PBS American Experience.

Art & Design How denim evolved to become an American wardrobe staple How denim evolved to become an American wardrobe staple Listen · 8:02 8:02 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with fashion historian Emma McClendon about the history of jeans and the new documentary Riveted: The History of Jeans on PBS American Experience. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor