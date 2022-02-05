Reflecting on the legacy of colleague Victor Holliday

NPR's Michel Martin remembers the much-loved Holliday, who died this week at 61. His lifelong friend said Holliday's goal was to leave everything he touched a little better.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now we want to take just a minute to remember a much-loved colleague, Victor Holliday, who died this week of unknown causes. He was 61. Victor was not an on-air personality, but he was one of NPR's beating hearts - a morale booster, a line dance starter, a giver of needed advice. And he was known for his style, which I interviewed him about in 2012 for a feature on Black men and fashion.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

VICTOR HOLLIDAY: Well, my sense of style started almost, I would assume, from the day that I learned to walk because my parents were both smooth dressers - and especially my dad - and he always wanted us to look our best, of course, behave our best and, really, be our best.

MARTIN: His lifelong friend, Gene Durr, (ph), told me his goal was to leave everything he touched a little better. He certainly did that. Thank you for listening. We'll be back tomorrow.

