Reflecting on the legacy of colleague Victor Holliday NPR's Michel Martin remembers the much-loved Holliday, who died this week at 61. His lifelong friend said Holliday's goal was to leave everything he touched a little better.

Obituaries Reflecting on the legacy of colleague Victor Holliday Reflecting on the legacy of colleague Victor Holliday 0:49 NPR's Michel Martin remembers the much-loved Holliday, who died this week at 61. His lifelong friend said Holliday's goal was to leave everything he touched a little better. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor