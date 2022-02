Soviet-era bomb shelters in Kyiv are now shops, apartments and bars As the Ukrainian capital city prepares for a possible attack by Russia, residents are wondering where to go. Many Soviet-era bomb shelters have been refurbished after decades of disuse.

Europe Soviet-era bomb shelters in Kyiv are now shops, apartments and bars Soviet-era bomb shelters in Kyiv are now shops, apartments and bars Listen · 4:13 4:13 As the Ukrainian capital city prepares for a possible attack by Russia, residents are wondering where to go. Many Soviet-era bomb shelters have been refurbished after decades of disuse. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor