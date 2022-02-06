Accessibility links
We talk to Rachel about her experience in reality television and her new book of essays, "Miss Me With That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, And A Few Hard Truths."

Listen · 33:04
Rachel Lindsay attends the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Annive

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Annive

Rachel Lindsay attends the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Annive

This show is dramatic. Not 1A. Well... not always. We're talking about "The Bachelor."

Now entering its 20th year, ABC's popular franchise is one of the longest running and most popular programs on the air. Part matchmaking spectacle, part competition, the show has engineered a formula that keeps millions coming back season after season.

We talk to Rachel about her experience in reality television and her new book of essays, "Miss Me With That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, And A Few Hard Truths."

