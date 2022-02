The Joe Rogan controversy spotlights how some podcasts spread disinformation NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Amy Westervelt about disinformation in podcasts.

Media The Joe Rogan controversy spotlights how some podcasts spread disinformation The Joe Rogan controversy spotlights how some podcasts spread disinformation Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Amy Westervelt about disinformation in podcasts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor