Here's how the athletes did in the first weekend of the Winter Olympics ​The 2022 Beijing Games are underway and already the drama is brewing from stellar performances on the ice rink — both figure skating and hockey — and on the slopes.

Sports Here's how the athletes did in the first weekend of the Winter Olympics Here's how the athletes did in the first weekend of the Winter Olympics Listen · 3:23 3:23 ​The 2022 Beijing Games are underway and already the drama is brewing from stellar performances on the ice rink — both figure skating and hockey — and on the slopes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor