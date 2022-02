With COVID protections expiring, tenants are now facing big rent hikes NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Paco de Leon, financial advice columnist for Refinery 29, on how renters can best deal with the increase.

Your Money With COVID protections expiring, tenants are now facing big rent hikes With COVID protections expiring, tenants are now facing big rent hikes Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Paco de Leon, financial advice columnist for Refinery 29, on how renters can best deal with the increase. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor