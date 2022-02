News brief: Russian-Ukrain standoff, Ottawa COVID protests, hate crimes trial More diplomatic talks are held over the Russian standoff with Ukraine. Ottawa declares a state of emergency after COVID mandate protests. A second trial starts Monday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

News brief: Russian-Ukrain standoff, Ottawa COVID protests, hate crimes trial News brief: Russian-Ukrain standoff, Ottawa COVID protests, hate crimes trial Listen · 11:00 11:00 More diplomatic talks are held over the Russian standoff with Ukraine. Ottawa declares a state of emergency after COVID mandate protests. A second trial starts Monday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor