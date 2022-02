A 2nd trial is about to begin in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery The three white men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial on federal hate crime charges. At issue is whether the men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

