NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says gorillas are intimidated by him At 7'1" and 325 pounds, Shaq was one of the biggest players in basketball history. In a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed that anytime he goes to a zoo, gorillas are intimated by him.

Animals NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says gorillas are intimidated by him NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says gorillas are intimidated by him Listen · 0:27 0:27 At 7'1" and 325 pounds, Shaq was one of the biggest players in basketball history. In a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed that anytime he goes to a zoo, gorillas are intimated by him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor