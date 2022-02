Protests over COVID mandates prompt Ottawa to declare a state of emergency In the Canadian capital Ottawa, truckers and other opponents of vaccine mandates, as well as mask mandates, have paralyzed the city center for more than a week. Protesting for hours at a stretch.

Global Health Protests over COVID mandates prompt Ottawa to declare a state of emergency In the Canadian capital Ottawa, truckers and other opponents of vaccine mandates, as well as mask mandates, have paralyzed the city center for more than a week. Protesting for hours at a stretch.