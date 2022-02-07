A drawing purchased at a yard sale for $30 may be worth $10 million

The drawing has been identified as a previously unknown work by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer. It took three years to confirm its authenticity, which dates back to the 16th century.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

As the cliche goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. In Massachusetts, a drawing titled "The Virgin And Child" was purchased at a yard sale in 2017 for 30 bucks. Turns out it was an original Albrecht Durer. He's one of the most celebrated and influential artists in history - took three years to confirm the drawing's authenticity, which dated back to the 16th century and is worth an estimated $10 million.

It's MORNING EDITION.

