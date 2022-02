A drawing purchased at a yard sale for $30 may be worth $10 million The drawing has been identified as a previously unknown work by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer. It took three years to confirm its authenticity, which dates back to the 16th century.

Fine Art A drawing purchased at a yard sale for $30 may be worth $10 million A drawing purchased at a yard sale for $30 may be worth $10 million Listen · 0:28 0:28 The drawing has been identified as a previously unknown work by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer. It took three years to confirm its authenticity, which dates back to the 16th century. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor