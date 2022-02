#2212: Listen to Your Wife, George! : The Best of Car Talk George has a problem with his Honda Civic that won't start. George also has a bigger problem in that his wife insists that he take the car to the Honda dealer who is sure to charge big bucks. Tom and Ray know that it's better to be married than to be right, but can they convince George before it's too late? Check it out along with the new puzzler and more calls on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2212: Listen to Your Wife, George! #2212: Listen to Your Wife, George! Listen · 31:17 31:17 George has a problem with his Honda Civic that won't start. George also has a bigger problem in that his wife insists that he take the car to the Honda dealer who is sure to charge big bucks. Tom and Ray know that it's better to be married than to be right, but can they convince George before it's too late? Check it out along with the new puzzler and more calls on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor