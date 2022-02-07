Accessibility links
The Pandemic Is Taking A Toll On Parents Of Young Children : 1A For parents with young children, the anxiety induced by the pandemic has been compounded by the stress that accompanies school closures and childcare shortages.

Additionally, children under 5 are the last demographic in the U.S. unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that might change soon as Pfizer and its partners at BioNTech are filing a submission for emergency use of its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for a regimen for children under 5.

We talk about the challenges that come with vaccinating children. And we examine the psychological toll the pandemic has taken on parents with young kids.

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the first group of children under 12 years of age to be part of the immunization campaign against COVID-19. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images hide caption

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the first group of children under 12 years of age to be part of the immunization campaign against COVID-19.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

We've hit year three of the pandemic. By now, many of us have experienced some form of burnout or anxiety caused by living through a global health crisis.

For parents with young children, that anxiety has been compounded by the stress that accompanies school closures and childcare shortages.

Additionally, children under 5 are the last demographic in the U.S. unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that might change soon as Pfizer and its partners at BioNTech are filing a submission for emergency use of its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for a regimen for children under 5.

We talk about the challenges that come with vaccinating children. And we examine the psychological toll the pandemic has taken on parents with young kids.

Dr. Paul Offit, Anya Kamenetz, and Dr. Pooja Lakshmin join us for the conversation.

