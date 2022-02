Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial of men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery Jury selection has started in the hate crimes trial of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. This trial is for federal charges alleging that the killing was racially motivated.

