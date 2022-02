President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz discuss possible sanctions on Russia President Biden met with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House Monday. The two leaders are trying to show they're on the same page on how to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine.

World President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz discuss possible sanctions on Russia President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz discuss possible sanctions on Russia Listen · 5:18 5:18 President Biden met with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House Monday. The two leaders are trying to show they're on the same page on how to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor