For rural hospitals, the surge of COVID patients can have deadly consequences The omicron surge has clogged up the health care system, from the ICU to the ER. The consequences are huge for smaller hospitals and, in some cases, it has led to irreparable harm.

Health For rural hospitals, the surge of COVID patients can have deadly consequences For rural hospitals, the surge of COVID patients can have deadly consequences Listen · 4:24 4:24 The omicron surge has clogged up the health care system, from the ICU to the ER. The consequences are huge for smaller hospitals and, in some cases, it has led to irreparable harm. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor