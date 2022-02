New Jersey school mask mandates are set to end in 2nd week of March New Jersey's governor is calling for a return to "normal" as the state's COVID cases start to fall. As of the second week of March, students and school staff will no longer be required to wear masks.

Health New Jersey school mask mandates are set to end in 2nd week of March New Jersey school mask mandates are set to end in 2nd week of March Listen · 3:43 3:43 New Jersey's governor is calling for a return to "normal" as the state's COVID cases start to fall. As of the second week of March, students and school staff will no longer be required to wear masks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor