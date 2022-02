Frontier Airlines to merge with Spirit, creating 5th largest airline in the U.S. Frontier Airlines and Spirit — the nation's two largest low-cost carriers — are set to merge to create the fifth-largest airline in the country, in a deal valued at more then $6.5 billion.

Business Frontier Airlines to merge with Spirit, creating 5th largest airline in the U.S. Frontier Airlines to merge with Spirit, creating 5th largest airline in the U.S. Listen · 1:59 1:59 Frontier Airlines and Spirit — the nation's two largest low-cost carriers — are set to merge to create the fifth-largest airline in the country, in a deal valued at more then $6.5 billion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor