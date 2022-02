How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Christine Turner, the filmmaker behind the short documentary, Lyching Postcards: 'Token of A Great Day,' about her film and its present-day resonance.

Movie Interviews How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence Listen · 5:52 5:52 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Christine Turner, the filmmaker behind the short documentary, Lyching Postcards: 'Token of A Great Day,' about her film and its present-day resonance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor