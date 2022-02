Supreme Court blocks creation of 2nd majority-Black congressional district in Alabama The U.S. Supreme Court edged toward a further erosion of the Voting Right act Monday, blocking for now a second majority-Black congressional district in Alabama for the 2022 election.

