News brief: Macron-Putin talks, Alabama voting map, opioid crisis deaths Diplomatic talks continue in the Ukraine-Russia standoff. Another Supreme Court ruling deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act. Drug overdose deaths in America have hit record highs.

Europe News brief: Macron-Putin talks, Alabama voting map, opioid crisis deaths News brief: Macron-Putin talks, Alabama voting map, opioid crisis deaths Listen · 11:32 11:32 Diplomatic talks continue in the Ukraine-Russia standoff. Another Supreme Court ruling deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act. Drug overdose deaths in America have hit record highs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor