The diplomatic scramble to stave off a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues French President Macron is engaged in an intense round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at warding off a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, holding separate meeting with the leaders of both countries.

Europe The diplomatic scramble to stave off a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues The diplomatic scramble to stave off a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues Listen · 3:51 3:51 French President Macron is engaged in an intense round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at warding off a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, holding separate meeting with the leaders of both countries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor