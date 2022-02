Biden is promising crippling sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine What exactly would those sanctions look like? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, about what the U.S. can do.

Europe Biden is promising crippling sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine Biden is promising crippling sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine Listen · 7:13 7:13 What exactly would those sanctions look like? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, about what the U.S. can do. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor