Harvard student creates Disney-inspired, Korean princess musical on TikTok

Growing up, Julia Riew wished she had a Disney princess who was Korean like herself. Riew, a music and theater student, wrote a Disney-inspired musical. It's based on a Korean folktale.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Growing up, Julia Riew wished she had a Disney princess who was Korean like her. Now she's making her own wish come true.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JULIA RIEW: (Singing) Just watch me go. Dive...

FADEL: Riew, a music and theater student at Harvard, sat down and wrote a whole Disney-inspired musical. It's based off of the Korean folktale "The Blind Man's Daughter" On TikTok, she says it's her dream to write for Disney. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RIEW: (Singing) Hold your breath. Ready...

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.