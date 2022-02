Harvard student creates Disney-inspired, Korean princess musical on TikTok Growing up, Julia Riew wished she had a Disney princess who was Korean like herself. Riew, a music and theater student, wrote a Disney-inspired musical. It's based on a Korean folktale.

