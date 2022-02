Officials in Ottawa aim to end the rowdy protests that have paralyzed the city NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ottawa City Councillor Mathew Luloff about what the Canadian capital is doing to try to end the massive protests over COVID-19 mandates and other pandemic rules.

Global Health Officials in Ottawa aim to end the rowdy protests that have paralyzed the city Listen · 5:12