How Much Longer Can Spotify Back Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan and Spotify came under fire again last week.

In a recent statement, Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek made it clear that he doesn't want to "take on the position of being content censor." That was in response to criticism of an interview Rogan did with a doctor that spread falsehoods and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, over the weekend, the company removed some 70 episodes where Rogan used racist language. Despite this, the company is standing its ground to keep its $100 million dollar contract with the comedian in tact.

Where does Spotify draw the line on content moderation? And how much longer can it claim to remain neutral given the amount of money on the table?

Kevin Roose, Renee DiResta, and Ashley Carman join us for the conversation.



