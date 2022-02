Peleton to lay off almost 3,000 workers and replace CEO Peloton has hit the skids. The pandemic breakout brand will lay off 2,800 workers and replace its co-founder CEO John Foley. The company has faced takeover rumors by Amazon, Nike or Apple.

