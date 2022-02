With midterms looming, voters don't feel good about Biden's handling of the economy The economy looks good on paper but it doesn't feel good to voters. And that's a problem for President Biden and his party going into the midterms. We explore the disconnect with help from economists.

Economy With midterms looming, voters don't feel good about Biden's handling of the economy With midterms looming, voters don't feel good about Biden's handling of the economy Listen · 4:39 4:39 The economy looks good on paper but it doesn't feel good to voters. And that's a problem for President Biden and his party going into the midterms. We explore the disconnect with help from economists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor