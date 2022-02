The U.S. is hiring nurses from abroad, depleting some countries' health care systems NPR's Adrian Florido chats with New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolen about how U.S. hospitals are relying on global recruitment to address staff shortages.

Global Health The U.S. is hiring nurses from abroad, depleting some countries' health care systems