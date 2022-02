This Team USA Olympic snowboarder has a family history with the Games U.S. snowboarder Stacy Gaskill is racing in her first Olympics, but this isn't her family's first time at the Games. Her mom, Martha Gaskill, won a bronze medal as a Paralympian at the Calgary Games.

