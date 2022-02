Biden's top science adviser resigned following complaints about his work behavior President Biden said he would fire anyone who was a jerk at work. But that's not what happened when his science adviser Eric Lander was found to have created a toxic workplace.

Politics Biden's top science adviser resigned following complaints about his work behavior Biden's top science adviser resigned following complaints about his work behavior Audio will be available later today. President Biden said he would fire anyone who was a jerk at work. But that's not what happened when his science adviser Eric Lander was found to have created a toxic workplace. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor