Presenting 'The Limits': Gabrielle Union stands up for herself

Enlarge this image toggle caption Photo illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR Photo illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR

In this episode from our friends at NPR's newest podcast The Limits, host Jay Williams chats with Gabrielle Union — actress, activist, producer, entrepreneur, and author of the books We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True and You Got Anything Stronger? Gabrielle talks to Jay about why "balance" is a myth, her journey with surrogacy and how she she overcame a turbulent time in her relationship with her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

This episode originally aired on The Limits on January 11, 2022. The Limits is produced by Karen Kinney, Leena Sanzgiri, Barton Girdwood, Brent Baughman, Rachel Neel and Yolanda Sangweni. Additional production and editing came from Andrea Gutierrez and Jordana Hochman. Music by Ramtin Arablouei. Fact-checking by Nicollete Khan. Special thanks to Charla Riggi & Erin Register.