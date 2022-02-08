Accessibility links
'One Day at a Time' co-creator on making and sustaining Latino TV : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Streaming has totally changed the face of TV, but in all its abundance, who gets to make a show, and which shows live to see another season? Sam chats with TV writer and producer Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time, With Love), who has long grappled with this question. They talk about what it takes to make something for your people in the industry right now, what she's doing to claim space for Latinx creatives and how she copes with it all.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Producer Gloria Calderón Kellett on making and sustaining Latinx TV

Producer Gloria Calderón Kellett on making and sustaining Latinx TV

Listen · 32:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1079426066/1080747476" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Constance Marie (L) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (R) star in With Love (Amazon Prime Video). Calderón Kellett is also the creator and showrunner of the series. Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video hide caption

toggle caption
Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

Constance Marie (L) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (R) star in With Love (Amazon Prime Video). Calderón Kellett is also the creator and showrunner of the series.

Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

Streaming has totally changed the face of TV, but in all its abundance, who gets to make a show, and which shows live to see another season? Sam talks with TV writer and producer Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time, With Love), who has long grappled with this question. They talk about what it takes to make something for your people in the industry right now, what she's doing to claim space for Latinx creatives and how she copes with it all.

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, with help from Anjuli Sastry Krbechek. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.