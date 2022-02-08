Producer Gloria Calderón Kellett on making and sustaining Latinx TV

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

Streaming has totally changed the face of TV, but in all its abundance, who gets to make a show, and which shows live to see another season? Sam talks with TV writer and producer Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time, With Love), who has long grappled with this question. They talk about what it takes to make something for your people in the industry right now, what she's doing to claim space for Latinx creatives and how she copes with it all.

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, with help from Anjuli Sastry Krbechek. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.