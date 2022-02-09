Lindsey Jacobellis wins the U.S. its first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Clive Rose/Getty Images Clive Rose/Getty Images

BEIJING — The fifth time is the charm for U.S. snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

The 36-year-old won her first gold on Wednesday during the women's snowboard cross event at the Beijing Olympics. The prize was also the first gold medal for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games.

Jacobellis previously won a silver medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics, also in women's snowboard cross. She failed to medal at the Pyeongchang, Sochi and the Vancouver Olympics.

Jacobellis held off competitors Chloe Trespeuch, from France, and Meryeta Odine, from Canada.