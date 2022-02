Russian warships move into the Black Sea for what Moscow calls naval drills NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adm. Mike Mullen, ex-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the ships which Russia insists are part of pre-planned naval exercises. Is there more to it than that?

