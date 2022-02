Wendy Sherman leads the Biden administration's strategic dialogue with Russia The Biden administration has sent Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on some tough assignments — from negotiating with Russian officials to visiting China.

Europe Wendy Sherman leads the Biden administration's strategic dialogue with Russia Wendy Sherman leads the Biden administration's strategic dialogue with Russia Listen · 4:35 4:35 The Biden administration has sent Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on some tough assignments — from negotiating with Russian officials to visiting China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor